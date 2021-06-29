Menu

Global News Morning BC
June 29 2021 9:57am
05:00

Finding unity in Canada Day celebrations

BC Liberal MLA Ellis Ross discusses the importance of celebrating Canada Day, despite the discovery of hundreds of unmarked graves on the sites of former residential schools in BC and Saskatchewan.

