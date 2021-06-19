SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

City of Edmonton planning fireworks display for Canada Day 2021

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted June 19, 2021 6:09 pm
Click to play video: 'Edmonton Canada Day Fireworks' Edmonton Canada Day Fireworks
Jul 2 - Thousands of people gathered around Edmonton's river valley Sunday night to enjoy the Canada Day fireworks – Jul 2, 2018

The City of Edmonton will be putting on a fireworks display for Canada Day, Mayor Don Iveson confirmed on Saturday.

In a message on Twitter, Iveson said fireworks will light up the sky over Edmonton’s river valley on July 1 at 11 p.m.

The fireworks will also be livestreamed for anyone who would rather watch from home.

On Friday, Premier Jason Kenney announced that Alberta had reached its COVID-19 vaccination target to trigger Stage 3 of the “Open For Summer” plan.

As of June 17, 70.2 per cent of Albertans 12 and older had received at least one dose of vaccine, meaning Stage 3 would take effect two weeks later, on July 1.

Stage 3 lifts most of Alberta’s public health restrictions, including the ban on indoor social gatherings. The general indoor provincial mask mandate will be lifted, but the province said masking may still be required “in limited and specific settings.”

The City of St. Albert announced its Canada Day fireworks would not take place because of the location.

The event was planned for Mission Hill, which the city explained is the site of the former Youville Residential School.

“It is likely the site contains unmarked graves of former students and the city has determined that continuing to hold fireworks at this location is not appropriate,” a Saturday statement explained.

“This decision aligns with the city’s continued desire to work towards reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples.”

The decision was made “to demonstrate empathy and respect for members of the community who have experienced, and who continue to experience, the devastating effects of intergenerational trauma because of the residential school system in Canada.”

4-day-long ceremony underway in Edmonton to honour residential school victims – Jun 5, 2021

The City of St. Albert said it, at no time, was asked to cancel or reschedule the fireworks; it was the city’s decision. Other scaled-down Canada Day activities are planned, however.

The city also said it tried to find other locations but wasn’t able to find a suitable spot in time for July 1.

“The city is continuing to look for a location to hold fireworks later this summer or in the fall.

