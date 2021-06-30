Expert warns of ‘extreme fire danger’ as heat wave pushes B.C. wildfire risk to dangerous levels

Send this page to someone via email

The unprecedented heat wave in B.C. has pushed the risk of wildfire to dangerous levels, according to a University of British Columbia professor.

Lori Daniels, a professor with UBC’s department of forest and conservation sciences, said the fire danger rating for nearly the entire province is classified as either high or extreme and that British Columbians need to do everything they can to avoid any activity that could spark a fire.

“Now is the time to be very, very careful about fire,” she said.

According to Daniels, B.C.’s current fire danger map looks similar to maps from August 2017 and August 2018, two of the worst wildfire seasons on record.

View image in full screen BC Wildfire Service. BC Wildfire Service

Daniels said the province had a drier than normal spring with parts of B.C.’s Interior receiving one-fifth of their normal rainfall during May and June.

Story continues below advertisement

“We put this heat on top of it and we’re in an extreme fire danger and we’re seeing that now with fires starting in different parts of the province,” she said.

Crews are trying to get the upper hand on the Sparks Lake wildfire burning 15 kilometres north of Kamloops.

0:36 B.C. campfire ban goes into effect on Wednesday B.C. campfire ban goes into effect on Wednesday

The fire has exploded to 2,300 hectares in size and it’s still out of control. The heat has been a huge challenge, causing engines to overheat on multiple helicopters.

The Mckay Creek wildfire near Lillooet is now estimated at 5,000 hectares. An evacuation order has been issued for some properties along West Pavilion Road.

Story continues below advertisement

The BC Wildfire Services says it is suspected that the fire is human-caused.

1:42 B.C. businesses warned to prepare for closures due to wildfires B.C. businesses warned to prepare for closures due to wildfires

The George Road wildfire is 350 hectares in size and is burning out of control seven kilometres south of Lytton, the small B.C. community that has set all-time Canadian heat records three days in a row.

Two evacuation alerts related to the George Road blaze have been rescinded.

In northeastern B.C., a lightning-caused fire has closed Highway 97 in both directions 114 kilometres south of Fort Nelson. Conditions were so intense crews have been forced to return to the Kamloops area.