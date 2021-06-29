Wildfire north of Kamloops Lake still classified as out of control

Send this page to someone via email

A wildfire burning north of Kamloops Lake is estimated to be 180 hectares in size and burning out of control on Tuesday.

Known as the Sparks Lake fire, the blaze has also prompted an evacuation alert of nine properties in Electoral Area “J” (Copper Desert Country).

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District is urging everyone in that area to be ready to leave their homes at a moment’s notice.

There are currently 27 firefighters battling the blaze, along with two helicopters, two pieces of heavy equipment and eight airtankers.

The B.C. Wildfire Service said this fire is suspected to be human-caused and remains under investigation.