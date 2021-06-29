Lytton B.C. sets all-time Canadian heat record for third consecutive day

Send this page to someone via email

Lytton, B.C. has done it again.

The small community has set a new all-time Canadian heat record for the third day in a row Tuesday.

According to Environment Canada, Lytton recorded temperatures in excess of 49 C on Tuesday afternoon, after reaching 47.5 C on Monday and 46.6 C Sunday.

At 4:20pm, Lytton Climate Station reported 49.5°C, once again, breaking the daily and all-time temperature records for the 3rd straight day. Final numbers and all other temperature records will be posted later this afternoon. #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/jYpvxM0iIy — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) June 29, 2021

The official Environment Canada weather station in Lytton isn’t even in the hottest location in the village — it’s tucked away under some trees and it’s at least a degree cooler there than the rest of the town.

Prior to the recent heat wave in B.C., the previous all-time high of 45 C was documented in Yellow Grass and in Midale, Sask., on July 5, 1937. The previous B.C. record of 44.4 C was set in Lytton in 1941.

Sixty historic temperature records were smashed across B.C. on Sunday as a “prolonged and dangerous” heat wave continued, according to Environment Canada.

Fifty temperature records were broken on Monday including Abbotsford at 42.9 C, Bella Coola at 35.8 C, Esquimalt at 39.8 C and Port Alberni at 42.7.

