Weather

Lytton B.C. sets all-time Canadian heat record for third consecutive day

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted June 29, 2021 7:53 pm
Click to play video: 'Life in the B.C. community that set the all-time record for the highest temperature in Canada' Life in the B.C. community that set the all-time record for the highest temperature in Canada
WATCH: The B.C. Community of Lytton has done it again. One day after setting an all-time record for the highest temperature ever recorded in Canada, the town blew that record out of the water on Monday. Grace Ke travelled to Lytton to find out what it's like to live in "real" heat.

Lytton, B.C. has done it again.

The small community has set a new all-time Canadian heat record for the third day in a row Tuesday.

Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: June 28' B.C. evening weather forecast: June 28
B.C. evening weather forecast: June 28

According to Environment Canada, Lytton recorded temperatures in excess of 49 C on Tuesday afternoon, after reaching 47.5 C on Monday and 46.6 C Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: What is it like to live in the hottest place in Canada?

The official Environment Canada weather station in Lytton isn’t even in the hottest location in the village — it’s tucked away under some trees and it’s at least a degree cooler there than the rest of the town.

Trending Stories

Prior to the recent heat wave in B.C., the previous all-time high of 45 C was documented in Yellow Grass and in Midale, Sask., on July 5, 1937. The previous B.C. record of 44.4 C was set in Lytton in 1941.

Click to play video: 'What’s behind Western Canada’s historic heat wave?' What’s behind Western Canada’s historic heat wave?
What’s behind Western Canada’s historic heat wave?

Sixty historic temperature records were smashed across B.C. on Sunday as a “prolonged and dangerous” heat wave continued, according to Environment Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 60 historic temperature records smashed in B.C. Sunday as ‘dangerous’ heat wave continues

Fifty temperature records were broken on Monday including Abbotsford at 42.9 C, Bella Coola at 35.8 C, Esquimalt at 39.8 C and Port Alberni at 42.7.

— With files from Amy Judd

