Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man faces 1st degree murder charge in St. Catharines shooting death

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 30, 2021 7:40 am
Man faces 1st degree murder charge in St. Catharines shooting death - image View image in full screen
Don Mitchell / Global News

A man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of a woman in a St. Catharines home on Saturday morning.

Niagara police say the woman in her 20s was found dead at a residence in the area of Church and Queenston streets during the overnight of June 26.

Read more: Niagara police arrest tied to stabbing at Jordan, Ont. campground

Homicide detectives say the victim, 22-year-old Tineisha Chatwin of St. Catharines, died from a fatal gunshot wound.

The 21-year-old accused was arrested on Tuesday and is expected in a St Catharines court on Wednesday.

Click to play video: 'Toronto police criticized over handling of Trinity Bellwoods incident' Toronto police criticized over handling of Trinity Bellwoods incident
Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Shooting tagHomicide tagSt. Catharines tagshooting death tagChurch Street tagSt Catharines news tagqueenston street tagelvis berisha tagtineisha chatwin tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers