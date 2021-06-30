Man faces 1st degree murder charge in St. Catharines shooting death

Send this page to someone via email

A man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the death of a woman in a St. Catharines home on Saturday morning.

Niagara police say the woman in her 20s was found dead at a residence in the area of Church and Queenston streets during the overnight of June 26.

Homicide detectives say the victim, 22-year-old Tineisha Chatwin of St. Catharines, died from a fatal gunshot wound.

The 21-year-old accused was arrested on Tuesday and is expected in a St Catharines court on Wednesday.

