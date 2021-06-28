Menu

Crime

Niagara police seek suspect in stabbing at Jordan, Ont. campground

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 28, 2021 8:21 am
A man was sent to hospital after an alleged stabbing at a Jordan, Ont., campground on Sunday morning, according to Niagara Regional Police.

Investigators say officers responded to a 911 call about an altercation between two parties at the Big Valley campsite just after 5 a.m. at 2211 King St.

Read more: Ontario man charged after claiming to send letters with anthrax, coronavirus to government

First responders found the victim with non-life-threatening injuries and transported him to a trauma centre.

Police say a suspect fled the scene, but believe he is a 41-year-old St. Catharines man who was last known to be in the Hamilton area.

The accused is facing 10 charges, including attempted murder, assault by choking, assault with a weapon, uttering threats and theft under $5,000.

Described as five feet seven inches with dark hair, the accused is considered to be “armed and dangerous,” detectives say.

