Niagara police seek suspect in stabbing at Jordan, Ont. campground

A man was sent to hospital after an alleged stabbing at a Jordan, Ont., campground on Sunday morning, according to Niagara Regional Police.

Investigators say officers responded to a 911 call about an altercation between two parties at the Big Valley campsite just after 5 a.m. at 2211 King St.

First responders found the victim with non-life-threatening injuries and transported him to a trauma centre.

Police say a suspect fled the scene, but believe he is a 41-year-old St. Catharines man who was last known to be in the Hamilton area.

Detectives Investigating Stabbing in Town of Jordanhttps://t.co/cOFoTcTi8o pic.twitter.com/JmRsgoyiOa — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) June 28, 2021

The accused is facing 10 charges, including attempted murder, assault by choking, assault with a weapon, uttering threats and theft under $5,000.

Described as five feet seven inches with dark hair, the accused is considered to be “armed and dangerous,” detectives say.