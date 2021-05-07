Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
May 7 2021 6:29pm
01:39

Toronto police investigate baby goat stolen from Riverdale Farm

A three-month-old Nubian goat was stolen from Riverdale Farm in Toronto overnight on Wednesday and Toronto police are investigating the incident. Erica Vella reports.

