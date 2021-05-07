Menu

Crime

3-month-old goat ‘Juniper’ stolen from Toronto’s Riverdale Farm, police say

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted May 7, 2021 12:37 pm
Juniper, a three-month-old goat from Toronto's Riverdale farm, was stolen overnight Thursday.
Juniper, a three-month-old goat from Toronto's Riverdale farm, was stolen overnight Thursday. Toronto police/Handouts

Police say they are investigating after a three-month-old goat was stolen from her pen in a downtown Toronto farm overnight Thursday.

Officers responded to a call for a break-and-enter at Riverdale Farm, located on 201 Winchester Street, on Thursday.

Investigators said between 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and 7 p.m. Thursday, a suspect or suspects took a Nubian goat named Juniper from her pen.

Juniper was described as weighing 30 pounds with black and silver fur, brown legs and white ears.

Police said Juniper has an identical twin sibling named Justine, who was left behind in the pen, unharmed.

“Riverdale Farm staff are understandably upset and are extremely concerned about Juniper who, they say, would not leave the pen without her mother and would have likely cried out during the incident,” said Det.-Const. Graham Ellis said in a release Friday.

“We’d urge anyone who knows anything about this incident to contact us immediately so we can find her and safely return her to the farm.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5104 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

