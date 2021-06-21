Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
June 21 2021 6:22pm
02:40

24-year-old Toronto man under arrest after shooting at birthday party for 1-year-old

As Catherine McDonald reports, the suspect was one of four people wounded at the party.

