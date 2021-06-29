Menu

Education

Ontario gives $300K to help combat Islamophobia in schools

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 29, 2021 11:19 am
Click to play video: 'National Council of Canadian Muslims calls on federal government to take action against Islamophobia' National Council of Canadian Muslims calls on federal government to take action against Islamophobia
Mustafa Farooq, lawyer and CEO of the National Council of Canadian Muslims, talks about the London, Ontario attack that killed four members of a Muslim family and calls on the government to take action against Islamophobia. – Jun 9, 2021

TORONTO– Ontario has given $300,000 to two Muslim organizations in an effort to fight Islamophobia in the province’s schools.

The announcement comes after four members of a Muslim family were struck and killed by a vehicle in London, Ont., in what police have called an attack motivated by hate.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says $225,000 will go to the Muslim Association of Canada to create digital resources for educators, students and parents to raise awareness about Islamophobia.

The rest of the funding will go to the National Council of Canadian Muslims to help Muslim newcomers navigate their new country and to help those new students prepare for school in the fall.

Lecce says it is unacceptable that Muslim students face discrimination at schools.

The London attack prompted a national discussion on the racism Muslims face in Canada and calls for action to combat Islamophobia.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
