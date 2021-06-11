Menu

Canada

MPs unanimously back call for emergency summit on Islamophobia after London, Ont. attack

By Amanda Connolly Global News
Posted June 11, 2021 12:39 pm
Click to play video: 'Why filing terrorism charges can prove difficult' Why filing terrorism charges can prove difficult
WATCH: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has condemned the killings of four Muslim family members in London, Ont., as terrorism. Police say it was hate crime.

Members from all parties in the House of Commons agreed Friday to call on the government to organize an emergency national action summit to tackle Islamophobia.

The unanimous vote comes in the wake of a horrific vehicle attack on a Muslim family out for a walk on Sunday in London, Ont. Police say they believe the family of five was targeted because of their faith.

Four members of the family died and a nine-year-old boy was left orphaned when a driver in a truck ran them down, an act condemned by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as a “terrorist attack” — though police have not laid terror charges.

Click to play video: 'Community honours legacy of four murdered Muslims' Community honours legacy of four murdered Muslims
Community honours legacy of four murdered Muslims

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and the National Council of Canadian Muslims have also condemned the attack as an act of terrorism.

READ MORE: Calls grow to lay terrorism charge in London attack. Why it won’t be easy

Lindsay Mathyssen, the NDP MP for London-Fanshaw, put forward the motion in the House of Commons after question period on Friday. It called on the government to convene “an emergency national action summit on Islamophobia” before the end of July.

The motion was unanimously adopted.

Mathyssen had addressed the need for action on Wednesday, saying that she never thought her hometown would see such a “horrific act of terror.”

“We must act now. When we say that this can never happen again, we have to mean it,” she said.

“Muslim lives are at stake.”

