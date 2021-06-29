Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
News

Aphid feces causing sticky situation in Winnipeg

By Abigail Turner Global News
Posted June 29, 2021 10:22 am
Click to play video: 'Aphid feces causing sticky mess in Winnipeg' Aphid feces causing sticky mess in Winnipeg
Entomologist Taz Stuart says Aphid feces are the reason behind the sticky streets and vehicles in Winnipeg.

Dry conditions in Winnipeg have brought the return of a pesky insect to Winnipeg that is causing sticky streets.

From sticky vehicles, to sticky sidewalks, Taz Stuart, an entomologist at Poullins, says aphids and their feces are the reason to blame for the city’s sticky situation.

Read more: ‘It’s important to get rid of them’: Winnipeg bug expert on spike in summer pests

“It’s a very sugary substance. Ants love it, we don’t, because it can be very sticky,” Stuart says.

He says the insects thrive in hot, dry conditions, something Winnipeg has had a lot of so far this summer.

Trending Stories

Stuart says Winnipeg hasn’t seen this big of an uptick in aphids since a dry period back in 2010.

Story continues below advertisement

“These are in the areas of the city where the large elm trees are being eaten on because their food source is chlorophyll.”

Read more: Cockroach calls at highest levels in decades, pest control companies say

He says while you can spray trees for the bugs, getting rid of them can be difficult.

“They’re very, very tiny, and in the trees — the elm trees especially — you’ll see these little folded over leaves. What’s in there, is the eggs and the little baby aphids, so it’s very difficult to control them when they’re inside that clutch.

If Winnipeggers do find the sticky layer of feces on their vehicles, Stuart suggests taking a trip to the car wash, as leaving it on too long could cause paint damage.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Driving tagRoads taginsects tagBugs tagStreets tagMess tagAphids tagEntomologist tagsticky tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers