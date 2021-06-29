Aphid feces causing sticky situation in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

Dry conditions in Winnipeg have brought the return of a pesky insect to Winnipeg that is causing sticky streets.

From sticky vehicles, to sticky sidewalks, Taz Stuart, an entomologist at Poullins, says aphids and their feces are the reason to blame for the city’s sticky situation.

“It’s a very sugary substance. Ants love it, we don’t, because it can be very sticky,” Stuart says.

He says the insects thrive in hot, dry conditions, something Winnipeg has had a lot of so far this summer.

Stuart says Winnipeg hasn’t seen this big of an uptick in aphids since a dry period back in 2010.

“These are in the areas of the city where the large elm trees are being eaten on because their food source is chlorophyll.”

He says while you can spray trees for the bugs, getting rid of them can be difficult.

“They’re very, very tiny, and in the trees — the elm trees especially — you’ll see these little folded over leaves. What’s in there, is the eggs and the little baby aphids, so it’s very difficult to control them when they’re inside that clutch.

If Winnipeggers do find the sticky layer of feces on their vehicles, Stuart suggests taking a trip to the car wash, as leaving it on too long could cause paint damage.