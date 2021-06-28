Menu

Crime

Man in critical condition after Toronto stabbing, officials say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 28, 2021 9:23 pm
Police at the scene of the stabbing on Monday. View image in full screen
Police at the scene of the stabbing on Monday. James Davidson / Global News

Officials say a man was taken to hospital with critical injuries after a stabbing in Toronto Monday evening.

According to a post on the Toronto Police Service Twitter account, emergency crews were called to the area of Richardson Avenue and Eglinton Avenue West, east of Trethewey Drive, at 8:38 p.m.

Police said there were two men fighting and reports of one man stabbed.

The victim, a man in his 50s, suffered serious injuries and was rushed to hospital, police said.

Toronto paramedics told Global News the victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police added that a suspect fled towards Keele Street, though a description wasn’t provided.

Further information regarding the incident wasn’t immediately available.

