Man in critical condition after Toronto stabbing, officials say

Officials say a man was taken to hospital with critical injuries after a stabbing in Toronto Monday evening.

According to a post on the Toronto Police Service Twitter account, emergency crews were called to the area of Richardson Avenue and Eglinton Avenue West, east of Trethewey Drive, at 8:38 p.m.

Police said there were two men fighting and reports of one man stabbed.

The victim, a man in his 50s, suffered serious injuries and was rushed to hospital, police said.

Toronto paramedics told Global News the victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police added that a suspect fled towards Keele Street, though a description wasn’t provided.

Further information regarding the incident wasn’t immediately available.

