Man wanted in Philadelphia for rape arrested in Oshawa, police say

Toronto police say a man who is wanted in Philadelphia for rape, among other offences, was arrested Saturday in Oshawa.

The Toronto Police Service issued a news release during the noon hour Saturday requesting the public’s help in locating 20-year-old Maurice Dayard.

Police said he was wanted on a Canada-wide immigration warrant issued by the Canada Border Services Agency “for being a danger to the public and unlikely to appear for a minister’s hearing.”

The news release said Dayard was also wanted in Philadelphia for rape, sexual assault, and break and enter.

At the time, officers said he was last seen around 9:45 a.m. in the area of Fieldgate and Ormond drives in Oshawa.

In an update Sunday, police said he was later found in that area, arrested and “charged accordingly.”

