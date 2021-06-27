Menu

Crime

Man wanted in Philadelphia for rape arrested in Oshawa, police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 27, 2021 1:43 pm
Twenty-year-old Maurice Dayard. View image in full screen
Twenty-year-old Maurice Dayard. Handout / Toronto Police

Toronto police say a man who is wanted in Philadelphia for rape, among other offences, was arrested Saturday in Oshawa.

The Toronto Police Service issued a news release during the noon hour Saturday requesting the public’s help in locating 20-year-old Maurice Dayard.

Police said he was wanted on a Canada-wide immigration warrant issued by the Canada Border Services Agency “for being a danger to the public and unlikely to appear for a minister’s hearing.”

4 arrested in Toronto double homicide, 3 facing murder charges: police

The news release said Dayard was also wanted in Philadelphia for rape, sexual assault, and break and enter.

At the time, officers said he was last seen around 9:45 a.m. in the area of Fieldgate and Ormond drives in Oshawa.

In an update Sunday, police said he was later found in that area, arrested and “charged accordingly.”

Organized crime ring targeting bicycles
Organized crime ring targeting bicycles
