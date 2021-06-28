Suspects sought after two flag poles with Pride flags cut down in Norfolk County: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Norfolk OPP are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects after two flag poles with Pride flags were cut down in the county early Sunday morning.

Police said the first incident happened around 2:35 a.m. at an unspecified Norfolk County address.

A man was captured on surveillance camera cutting down a flag pole with a Pride flag that was located on the property, police said.

The suspect is described as a white male with a slender build, dark, hair, wearing glasses and a camouflaged style t-shirt with an off-colour pocket, and light coloured shorts.

Police said he was also wearing a neck gator which covered the bottom portion of his face.

Roughly 25 minutes later, police said two unknown males were captured on surveillance video cutting down a large flag pole with a Pride flag at Delhi Secondary School in Delhi.

The pair fled down the south side of the school along Connaught Avenue and got into a vehicle parked by the football field, which was then observed travelling north on Churchill Avenue.

Police say they believe the same suspects are responsible for both incidents. Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers.

The incidents come amid Pride month, and on the heels of similar acts of vandalism elsewhere in Ontario.

In Owen Sound, police there are looking to identify two people caught on camera vandalizing a recently painted rainbow Pride crosswalk in the city’s downtown.

Police in Brantford and OPP in Orangeville are also investigating recent acts of Pride crosswalk vandalism.

In Kemptville, a 36-year-old woman was charged with mischief earlier this month after a Pride crosswalk in the community was vandalized by a vehicle, however OPP later withdrew the charges after receiving “contradictory evidence.”

