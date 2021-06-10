Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Woman charged after Kemptville Pride crosswalk vandalized: OPP

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted June 10, 2021 9:49 am
Grenville OPP say they've laid charges against a 36-year-old woman after finding tire marks strewn across the Pride crosswalk in Kemptville, Ont. View image in full screen
Grenville OPP say they've laid charges against a 36-year-old woman after finding tire marks strewn across the Pride crosswalk in Kemptville, Ont. via OPP

Provincial police say they’ve charged a woman in connection with the defacing of the Pride crosswalk in Kemptville, Ont., earlier this week.

Grenville OPP got a call shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday about possible mischief at the corner of Reuben Crescent and Prescott Street, the location of a freshly painted rainbow crosswalk.

A witness told police they saw a woman in a pickup truck intentionally spinning the vehicle’s wheels while driving over the crosswalk.

Read more: Police in Paris, Ont. investigate damage to Pride crosswalk

The tires left black streaks across the road, marring the Pride installation.

Police said they identified both the driver and the vehicle. They’ve charged 36-year-old Ashley Feher of North Grenville with mischief under $5,000. She is expected to appear in court in Brockville on July 9.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone else who saw the incident or might have surveillance footage of the area is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

The rainbow crosswalk in nearby Prescott, Ont., has also been vandalized during Pride month for the past two years in a row.

Click to play video: 'Toronto police launch investigation into alleged aggravated assault' Toronto police launch investigation into alleged aggravated assault
Toronto police launch investigation into alleged aggravated assault
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPP tagVandalism tagPride tagHomophobia tagPride Month tagGrenville OPP tagOntario pride tagpride crosswalk vandalism tagKemptville pride tagKemptville pride crosswalk tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers