Woman charged after Kemptville Pride crosswalk vandalized: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial police say they’ve charged a woman in connection with the defacing of the Pride crosswalk in Kemptville, Ont., earlier this week.

Grenville OPP got a call shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday about possible mischief at the corner of Reuben Crescent and Prescott Street, the location of a freshly painted rainbow crosswalk.

A witness told police they saw a woman in a pickup truck intentionally spinning the vehicle’s wheels while driving over the crosswalk.

The tires left black streaks across the road, marring the Pride installation.

Police said they identified both the driver and the vehicle. They’ve charged 36-year-old Ashley Feher of North Grenville with mischief under $5,000. She is expected to appear in court in Brockville on July 9.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone else who saw the incident or might have surveillance footage of the area is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

The rainbow crosswalk in nearby Prescott, Ont., has also been vandalized during Pride month for the past two years in a row.

1:58 Toronto police launch investigation into alleged aggravated assault Toronto police launch investigation into alleged aggravated assault