Crime

Police in Paris, Ont. investigate damage to Pride crosswalk

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted May 18, 2021 9:32 am
OPP say tire marks left on a newly unveiled rainbow crosswalk in Paris, Ont. is being investigated as a mischief case as of May 17, 2021. View image in full screen
OPP say tire marks left on a newly unveiled rainbow crosswalk in Paris, Ont. is being investigated as a mischief case as of May 17, 2021. Global News

Police in Paris, Ont., say the tire marks left by a vehicle on a recently unveiled rainbow crosswalk in the town are being treated as a mischief case.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the Pride crosswalk on Grand River Street North between Mechanic and William streets downtown was damaged on Saturday night.

The painting is only days old, having been unveiled by the County of Brant on Thursday.

Trending Stories

OPP say the investigation is ongoing and they ask anyone with information to reach out to police.

