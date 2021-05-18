Police in Paris, Ont. investigate damage to Pride crosswalk

Police in Paris, Ont., say the tire marks left by a vehicle on a recently unveiled rainbow crosswalk in the town are being treated as a mischief case.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the Pride crosswalk on Grand River Street North between Mechanic and William streets downtown was damaged on Saturday night.
The painting is only days old, having been unveiled by the County of Brant on Thursday.
Trending Stories
OPP say the investigation is ongoing and they ask anyone with information to reach out to police.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments