Police investigating vandalized Pride crosswalk in Brantford

Police in Brantford, Ont., say they are investigating a case of vandalism in the city centre after a Pride crosswalk was damaged by a vehicle.

Investigators say the suspect vehicle, a white Chevrolet Silverado Z71 with a black truck bed toolbox, is alleged to have left marks on the roadway just before 8 p.m. on Thursday at Colborne and Market streets.

It’s the second such incident police in Brant County have had to investigate in the last two months.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Paris say the Pride crosswalk on Grand River Street North between Mechanic and William streets downtown was damaged by tire marks in mid-May.

That painting was only days old, having been unveiled by the County of Brant three days before.

