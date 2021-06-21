Menu

Canada

Police investigating vandalized Pride crosswalk in Brantford

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 21, 2021 5:15 pm
Brantford police believe a white pickup truck was responsible for damaging a Pride cross walk at Colborne and Market Streets on June 17, 2021. The incident is considered to be a mischief incident. View image in full screen
Brantford police believe a white pickup truck was responsible for damaging a Pride cross walk at Colborne and Market Streets on June 17, 2021. The incident is considered to be a mischief incident. Brantford Police

Police in Brantford, Ont., say they are investigating a case of vandalism in the city centre after a Pride crosswalk was damaged by a vehicle.

Investigators say the suspect vehicle, a white Chevrolet Silverado Z71 with a black truck bed toolbox, is alleged to have left marks on the roadway just before 8 p.m. on Thursday at Colborne and Market streets.

It’s the second such incident police in Brant County have had to investigate in the last two months.

Read more: Police in Paris, Ont. investigate damage to Pride crosswalk

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Paris say the Pride crosswalk on Grand River Street North between Mechanic and William streets downtown was damaged by tire marks in mid-May.

That painting was only days old, having been unveiled by the County of Brant three days before.

