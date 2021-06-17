Menu

Crime

Police investigate after Pride crosswalk vandalized in Orangeville, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 17, 2021 12:31 pm
Officers said the suspect/s spray-painted the crosswalk at Broadway and Mill streets. View image in full screen
Officers said the suspect/s spray-painted the crosswalk at Broadway and Mill streets. Police handout

Provincial police are investigating the vandalism of Orangeville, Ont.’s rainbow Pride crosswalk.

According to officers, the “mischief” took place sometime between 8:45 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Read more: OPP withdraw charges in Kemptville, Ont., Pride crosswalk vandalism

Officers said the suspect(s) spray-painted the crosswalk at Broadway and Mill streets.

Police also said the suspect(s) vandalized an area behind the library with homophobic graffiti.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

