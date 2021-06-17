Police investigate after Pride crosswalk vandalized in Orangeville, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial police are investigating the vandalism of Orangeville, Ont.’s rainbow Pride crosswalk.

According to officers, the “mischief” took place sometime between 8:45 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officers said the suspect(s) spray-painted the crosswalk at Broadway and Mill streets.

Police also said the suspect(s) vandalized an area behind the library with homophobic graffiti.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

