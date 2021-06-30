What’s open and closed in London for Canada Day 2021

Send this page to someone via email

Canada Day is Thursday and that means a number of closures in the city of London, Ont., for the statutory holiday.

Below is a list of what is open and closed:

Open

Municipal outdoor spray pads

East Park

Storybook Gardens

Mustang and Starlite drive-in movie theatres (Hyland Cinema’s drive-in opens Saturday)

All Rexall locations

The following Shoppers Drug Mart locations: 510 Hamilton Rd., 1225 Wonderland Rd. N. (Sherwood Forest Mall), and 1224 Commissioners Rd. W. (Byron)

Many restaurants, bars (check ahead of time; Outdoor dining only under COVID-19 restrictions with six per-table limit)

The following Beer Store locations: 414 Wharncliffe Rd. S (drive-thru only), 1199 Oxford St. W, and 1080 Adelaide St. N.

The Labatt Brewery Retail Store (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

London Transit will be operating on a holiday schedule.

The city’s two main COVID-19 assessment centres at Carling Heights Optimist Centre and Oakridge Arena. The facilities will be open and operating with normal hours. Test booking by phone will not be available Thursday.

Hundreds are also expected to gather in Victoria Park on Thursday for the Turtle Island Healing Walk.

The walk comes amid increased discourse of injustices against Indigenous Peoples following the discoveries of the remains of 215 children at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. and an estimated 751 unmarked graves at the site of a residential school in Saskatchewan.

Closed

Municipal outdoor pools and wading pools

Indoor movie theatres

Grocery stores

All Shoppers Drug Mart locations excluding the three mentioned above

All Beer Store locations excluding the three mentioned above

All LCBO stores

Banks

Malls

Walk-in clinics

There will be no mail delivery

Those looking to have a get-together with friends or family are being reminded of the restrictions in place as part of the province’s three-step reopening plans.

As of Wednesday, the province is in Step 2, allowing for indoor gatherings with a maximum of five people and outdoor gatherings with a maximum of 25. (Health officials still recommend you refrain from holding gatherings, particularly indoors, with people not from your household.)

Step 2 also allows for outdoor dining at restaurants with six people per table, up from four.

We are now in Step Two of the Province’s Roadmap to Reopen! This means… ✅Outdoor gatherings = max. 25 people

✅Indoor gatherings = max. 5 people

✅Increased capacity in retail and outdoor dining

✅Outdoor sports/recreation with restrictions Learn more: https://t.co/8sEl1XuRoJ pic.twitter.com/ToibuGdoMM — City of London (@CityofLdnOnt) June 30, 2021

Those eyeing backyard fireworks for Canada Day are being asked by the city to follow all safety precautions, including those related to COVID-19, and to adhere to the city’s fireworks by-law.

According to the by-law, backyard fireworks are permitted on July 1 and July 3 this year between dusk and 11 p.m.

“Only adults who are aware of the hazards and essential safety precautions should handle and discharge fireworks. It’s a good idea to monitor wind conditions because high winds can increase risks,” reads a statement issued by the city.

“Safety matters, whether your plans involve a large display or a few sparklers because even sparklers can reach extreme temperatures and cause burns if they’re handled incorrectly. And remember to always have a water hose or pail close by.”

— With files from Jacquelyn LeBel