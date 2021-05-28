Grief, sorrow after discovery of 215 bodies, unmarked graves at former B.C. residential school site

Sorrowful reaction is pouring in following the discovery of more than 200 children in unmarked graves at a former residential school in B.C.’s Interior.
On Thursday, the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc First Nation in Kamloops announced that ground-penetrating radar uncovered the remains of 215 children who were students of the Kamloops Indian Residential School.
Read more: First Nation in Kamloops, B.C., confirms bodies of 215 children buried at former residential school site
In existence from 1890 to 1978, and with a wide regional grasp, Kamloops was the largest school in the Indian Affairs residential school system. One report says enrolment peaked in the early 1950s at 500 students.
Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir, Tk’emlups chief, said the community ‘had knowledge’ of the missing children, which she called undocumented deaths.
“Some were as young as three years old,” said Casimir. “We sought out a way to confirm that knowing out of deepest respect and love for those lost children and their families, understanding that Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc is the final resting place of these children.”
In a press release, the B.C. Assembly of First Nations says it is grieving the location of the unmarked graves.
“The finding of these graves refreshes the grief and loss for all First Nations in British Columbia as we remember the fear, horror and desperation experienced by families and communities as their children were forcibly taken away to residential schools,” said BCAFN regional Chief Terry Teegee.
“It was a dreadful time of forced assimilation and genocide inflicted by the colonial Canadian state for over a hundred years. Finding these gravesites is urgent work as many families continue to mourn the loss of their missing children and seek information about their fates.”
Perry Bellegarde, the National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations, called the news painful, adding “while it is not new to find graves at former residential schools in Canada, it’s always crushing to have that chapter’s wounds exposed.”
Marc Miller, Canada’s Minister of Indigenous Services, said it was heartbreaking news, adding he spoke to Casimir “to offer the full support of Indigenous Services Canada as the community, and surrounding communities, honour and mourn the loss of these children.”
The federal Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister, Carolyn Bennett, says a national crisis line has been set up to help anyone needing support.
Global News has reached out to several First Nations in B.C.’s Interior for comment.
Judy Wilson, secretary-treasurer of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs, said the announcement “brings a particular heaviness to our hearts and our spirits.”
And the CEO of the First Nations Health Authority in B.C., Richard Jock, says the discovery illustrates the damage Canada’s residential school system continues to cause, even decades after being disbanded.
–With files from The Canadian Press
