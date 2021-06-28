COVID-19: Another 11,100 vaccinated in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph over weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is reporting that another 11,138 COVID-19 vaccines were administered over the weekend.

The latest data released on Monday encompasses Friday to Sunday as 206,608 residents over the age of 12 have received at least one dose, which equates to 76.6 per cent of the eligible population.

About 83,500 people in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph have now received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, or 31 per cent of the eligible population.

On the weekend, 9,715 individuals received their second dose, while 1,423 received their first dose.

Public health reports that 82.6 per cent of Guelph’s eligible residents have received one dose, while 70.4 per cent of Wellington County residents are partially vaccinated.

Last week, WDG Public Health saw 37,571 vaccinations, including 4,789 first doses and 32,782 second doses, which is the highest number of doses given in a week since the rollout began on Jan. 6.

Meanwhile, public health is reporting 17 new cases of COVID-19 in Guelph Monday, as the city’s total case count climbed to 4,519.

Active cases increased by eight from Friday’s count to 39, with another nine recoveries being reported.

Total resolved cases have climbed to 4,438 and the city’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 42 after a fatal case was last reported on Friday.

In Wellington County, 11 new cases are being reported, as its case count climbed to 1,664.

The number of active cases increased to 14, with six new recoveries reported.

Total resolved cases increased to 1,609 and the county’s COVID-19 death toll of 40 remains unchanged after a fatal case was last reported on June 24.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph’s case rate is at 16.7 per 100,000, while its test positivity rate is up to 1.24 per cent.

There are three people with COVID-19 in a hospital within the health unit and all of them are in intensive care as of Sunday.

