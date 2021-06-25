Guelph prepares to move into Step 2 of Ontario’s reopening plan

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Guelph is readying itself to move into Step 2 of Ontario’s reopening plan on June 30.

The move reduces COVID-19 restrictions on outdoor gatherings, sports, in-person shopping, dining and personal care services.

“This is another positive step forward on our journey to put COVID-19 behind us,” said Mayor Cam Guthrie Friday.

“We’re almost there, and I encourage everyone to keep following the rules and get vaccinated. As we reopen, please support local businesses if you can.”

More information on what people across Ontario can do in Step 2 can be found via this online link, but here is a list of some Guelph-specific things to keep in mind:

The city’s indoor recreation centres are still closed except for day camps.

The carousel and train at Riverside Park are still closed. The city said they will reopen when it is safe and cost-effective to do so.

The city’s pools and splash pads are open.

The Guelph Farmers’ Market is open Saturdays with 134 people allowed inside and another 134 allowed outside.

The Guelph Public Library is reopening with 25 per cent capacity. Curbside pickup is ending.

Guelph Museums will remain closed.

The River Run Centre remains closed except for day camps starting July 5.

The Sleeman Centre is open to the Guelph Nighthawks for their 2021 season but fans are not allowed.

Outdoor dining is permitted with up to six people per table and the city is reminding drivers that the intersection of Wyndham and Macdonell streets will close every weekend to make room for patios.

Stores inside Stone Road Mall are reopening with non-essential retail capped at 25 per cent.

Anyone can report a concern about gatherings or businesses to the city’s bylaw office through its website or by calling 519-837-2529.

