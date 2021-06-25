SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Guelph prepares to move into Step 2 of Ontario’s reopening plan

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted June 25, 2021 12:15 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: The new rules for Ontario under Step 2' COVID-19: The new rules for Ontario under Step 2
WATCH: The list of what you can access gets a little longer as Ontario enters Step 2 of reopening on Wednesday.

The City of Guelph is readying itself to move into Step 2 of Ontario’s reopening plan on June 30.

The move reduces COVID-19 restrictions on outdoor gatherings, sports, in-person shopping, dining and personal care services.

Read more: Waterloo Region won’t join rest of Ontario in Step 2 of the provincial reopening

“This is another positive step forward on our journey to put COVID-19 behind us,” said Mayor Cam Guthrie Friday.

“We’re almost there, and I encourage everyone to keep following the rules and get vaccinated. As we reopen, please support local businesses if you can.”

Click to play video: 'Most of Ontario to enter into Stage Two of reopening next week' Most of Ontario to enter into Stage Two of reopening next week
Most of Ontario to enter into Stage Two of reopening next week

More information on what people across Ontario can do in Step 2 can be found via this online link, but here is a list of some Guelph-specific things to keep in mind:

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
  • The city’s indoor recreation centres are still closed except for day camps.
  • The carousel and train at Riverside Park are still closed. The city said they will reopen when it is safe and cost-effective to do so.
  • The city’s pools and splash pads are open.
  • The Guelph Farmers’ Market is open Saturdays with 134 people allowed inside and another 134 allowed outside.
  • The Guelph Public Library is reopening with 25 per cent capacity. Curbside pickup is ending.
  • Guelph Museums will remain closed.
  • The River Run Centre remains closed except for day camps starting July 5.
  • The Sleeman Centre is open to the Guelph Nighthawks for their 2021 season but fans are not allowed.
  • Outdoor dining is permitted with up to six people per table and the city is reminding drivers that the intersection of Wyndham and Macdonell streets will close every weekend to make room for patios.
  • Stores inside Stone Road Mall are reopening with non-essential retail capped at 25 per cent.

Anyone can report a concern about gatherings or businesses to the city’s bylaw office through its website or by calling 519-837-2529.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagGuelph tagGuelph News tagGuelph COVID-19 tagGuelph coronavirus tagCity of Guelph tagguelph covid tagStep 2 Reopening tagStep 2 reopening Guelph tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers