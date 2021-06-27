Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

COVID-19: Saskatchewan reports 48 new cases, over 22K vaccinations

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted June 27, 2021 5:35 pm
The province said there are 48 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 48,754 cases. View image in full screen
The province said there are 48 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan on Sunday, bringing the provincial total to 48,754 cases. Lars Hagberg / The Canadian Press

The Saskatchewan government announced 48 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, which brings the total number of provincial infections to 48,754 cases, of which 12,109 are variants of concern.

For the new COVID-19 cases, six are in the far northwest, one is in the far north-central, five are in the far northeast, two are in the northwest, six are in the north-central, five are in Saskatoon, one is in the central-west, three are in the central-east, nine are in Regina, one is in the south-central and two are in the southeast.

The province says seven new cases are pending residence information.

Read more: COVID-19: Saskatchewan pushing first doses in bid to reach last reopening threshold

There have been 47,639 recoveries from the virus and 549 cases are considered active.

Story continues below advertisement

The province says 77 people remain in hospital, with 67 people receiving inpatient care and 10 people in intensive care. Two people in the ICU are in Regina and four are in Saskatoon.

The seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan is 48 — about four new cases per 100,000.

The province says 1,295 COVID-19 tests were processed on Friday, bringing the total number of administered tests to 912,713.

Read more: COVID-19: Saskatchewan ramping up access to first dose vaccinations with more clinics

An additional 22,308 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were reported Sunday. It brings the total number of administered vaccines to 1,115,288.

Eighty per cent of those over the age of 40 have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 75 per cent of those aged 30 and older have received their first dose and 71 per cent of those aged 18 and older.

Seventy per cent of residents aged 12 and older have also received their first dose.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Saskatchewan pushing first doses in bid to reach last reopening threshold' COVID-19: Saskatchewan pushing first doses in bid to reach last reopening threshold
COVID-19: Saskatchewan pushing first doses in bid to reach last reopening threshold – Jun 17, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagSaskatchewan tagSaskatchewan News tagSaskatchewan Coronavirus tagSaskatoon News tagRegina News tagVaccines tagVaccination tagregina coronavirus tagsask coronavirus tagSask COVID tagRegina COVID tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers