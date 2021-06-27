COVID-19: Saskatchewan reports 48 new cases, over 22K vaccinations

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government announced 48 new cases of COVID-19 Sunday, which brings the total number of provincial infections to 48,754 cases, of which 12,109 are variants of concern.

For the new COVID-19 cases, six are in the far northwest, one is in the far north-central, five are in the far northeast, two are in the northwest, six are in the north-central, five are in Saskatoon, one is in the central-west, three are in the central-east, nine are in Regina, one is in the south-central and two are in the southeast.

The province says seven new cases are pending residence information.

There have been 47,639 recoveries from the virus and 549 cases are considered active.

The province says 77 people remain in hospital, with 67 people receiving inpatient care and 10 people in intensive care. Two people in the ICU are in Regina and four are in Saskatoon.

The seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan is 48 — about four new cases per 100,000.

The province says 1,295 COVID-19 tests were processed on Friday, bringing the total number of administered tests to 912,713.

An additional 22,308 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were reported Sunday. It brings the total number of administered vaccines to 1,115,288.

Eighty per cent of those over the age of 40 have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 75 per cent of those aged 30 and older have received their first dose and 71 per cent of those aged 18 and older.

Seventy per cent of residents aged 12 and older have also received their first dose.

