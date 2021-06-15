COVID-19: Saskatchewan ramping up access to first dose vaccinations with more clinics

Send this page to someone via email

The province is enhancing access to immunizations for Saskatchewan residents to help meet the first dose vaccination threshold of 70 per cent of residents 12 years of age and older.

By doing so, it enables Saskatchewan to reach Step 3 of its reopening roadmap which would see the removal of public health measures surrounding COVID-19 by July 11.

Clinics are being created throughout the province by the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

SHA will deliver the services through mobile and pop-up clinics in places like malls, golf courses, parks and workplaces. Some pop-up clinics will have fast-pass lanes.

“Vaccination rates for 12-39-year-olds is low compared to those 40 and older,” the province wrote in its release Tuesday.

“The first dose initiative aligns with the best opportunities for fast and easy vaccinations for this working-age group.”

The province said additional clinics are being considered for recreational areas and work-based locations.

The list of clinics can be found at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vaccine. It will be updated with time and dates as each clinic becomes available.

Those who don’t live in any of the pop-up clinic areas are encouraged to travel outside their community to get vaccinated.

