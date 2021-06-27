COVID-19: N.S. reporting 3 new cases, 7 recoveries

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is reporting three new case of COVID-19 and seven recoveries on Sunday.

Two of the cases are in Central Zone and are considered close contacts of previously-reported cases. The third case is in Eastern Zone and is under investigation.

The province continues to note there is “limited community spread” in Central Zone and the other zones are being “closely monitored” for community spread.

There are now 58 active cases in the province. Two people are in hospital, and no one is in ICU.

“The active cases are decreasing and our vaccine rates continue to increase,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, in a news release.

“These are a few of the indicators we look to determine if it is safe to move to the next phase in our reopening plan. Let’s keep up the good work.”

It’s anticipated Nova Scotia will reach phase 3 of its reopening plan on June 30. That stage would allow personal services, such as hair salons and spas, to open fully.

As well, stores would operate at 75 per cent capacity. Wedding ceremonies and funerals would be allowed at 50 per cent capacity up to 100 people indoors and 150 people outdoors — with social distancing and when hosted by a business or organization.

The province has already said that it will be opening its border to people travelling from New Brunswick without restrictions beginning on June 30. That province reported one new COVID-19 case on Sunday.

Also on June 30, people travelling from outside Atlantic Canada can enter Nova Scotia, but will have to complete a safe check-in form and potentially isolate based on vaccination status and testing.

