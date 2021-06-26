SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: 11 new cases in N.S., Delta and Gamma variants confirmed in previous cases

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted June 26, 2021 1:07 pm
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia ramps up COVID-19 vaccine rollout' Nova Scotia ramps up COVID-19 vaccine rollout
WATCH: Nova Scotia is set to receive more than 245,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine. That’s a dramatic increase in vaccines for the province.

For the second day in a row, Nova Scotia is reporting double-digit COVID-19 numbers, with 11 new cases announced Saturday.

All of the new cases are in the province’s Central Zone. Ten cases are a result of close contact with previously reported cases and one is related to travel, the province said in a release.

“The close contacts are within a linked group of families and do not represent wide community spread,” the release said.

Nova Scotia Health labs completed 4,021 tests on Friday. With nine new recoveries, the number of active cases has risen slightly to 62.

Two people are currently in hospital.

On Friday, the province reported 16 new cases of COVID-19, the highest single-day total in more than two weeks. The province also said at the time that 11 of those cases were within the linked group of families.

The release also said the National Microbiology Lab has confirmed two cases of the Delta variant, the variant first identified in India, and one case of the Gamma variant, first identified in Brazil.

The province said these were from previously reported cases.

“Testing has been an important part of our COVID-19 response and will continue to be as we work through our reopening plan,” said Premier Iain Rankin in the release.

“We are seeing the variants in our province. Early detection of COVID-19 will help to limit further spread of the virus. If you are out this weekend, drop by one of the rapid pop-up testing sites and get a COVID test.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
