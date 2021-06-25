COVID-19: N.S. records 16 new cases, highest one-day total in more than 2 weeks

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 and 15 recoveries on Friday.

It marks the first time the province has had double-digit new cases since June 18, when there were 11.

It also marks the highest one-day total of new cases since June 8, when there were 17.

Fifteen of the new cases are in Central Zone. Eleven are close contacts and four are related to travel. The close contacts are within a linked group of families and do not represent wide community spread.

Three of the Central Zone cases were reported Thursday. Two are connected to Joseph Howe Elementary and the other is connected to St. Joseph’s-Alexander McKay Elementary.

The province said that because those three cases came in after yesterday’s cut-off for reporting, they only appeared on the COVID-19 data dashboard Friday.

The other case is in Eastern Zone and is related to travel.

As of Friday, Nova Scotia has 60 active cases of COVID-19. Of those, two people are in hospital COVID-19 units.

On June 24, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 3,321 tests.

There were 8,909 tests administered between June 18 and 24 at the rapid-testing pop-up sites in Halifax, Dartmouth, Sackville, Sydney, Shelburne, Chester and New Minas.

As of June 24, 847,830 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 147,001 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Since April 1, there have been 4,072 positive COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths.

There are 3,986 resolved cases.

More Nova Scotians can reschedule for 2nd dose of vaccine

Nova Scotians who received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on or before May 20 and are scheduled to receive their second dose on or before September 2 can now reschedule their appointments for earlier dates.

Notification emails will go out in batches over several days, said the province in a release.

People can reschedule the second dose at a new date and time at any clinic across the province. They will also be able to select a different vaccine for their second dose.

At the time of booking, a person can also schedule a maximum four people for one appointment time at drive-thru clinics, located in Dartmouth, Truro and Wolfville.

