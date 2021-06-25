Menu

The Morning Show
June 25 2021 10:30am
06:23

Should Canadians be worried about the Delta Plus variant?

Infectious diseases specialist Dr. Sumon Chakrabarti joins The Morning Show to answer the latest coronavirus questions including concerns around the Delta+ variant and Ontario’s reopening.

