Health

COVID-19: N.B. reports 1 new case, another record-breaking vaccination day

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted June 27, 2021 11:17 am
There were 14,938 doses administered in New Brunswick on Saturday, which is the highest ever on a Saturday since the vaccine campaign began. View image in full screen
There were 14,938 doses administered in New Brunswick on Saturday, which is the highest ever on a Saturday since the vaccine campaign began.

New Brunswick says it’s trending in the right direction, with just one COVID-19 case reported Sunday, and nearly 15,000 people vaccinated the day before.

The new case is in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) involving someone in their 20s and is related to travel.

Read more: Vehicle from New Brunswick ignores check stop entering Prince Edward Island

With nine recoveries reported, the number of active cases in the province is now 25. Four people are hospitalized, including one in ICU.

Meanwhile, 14,938 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered on Saturday — marking the highest number on a Saturday since the vaccine campaign began.

Currently, 77.4 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers aged 12 and older have received their first dose, while 29.3 per cent are fully vaccinated.

All eligible New Brunswickers can book a second dose appointment so long as 28 days have passed since their first dose.

Click to play video: 'Dr. Lisa Barrett talks Atlantic Bubble and COVID-19' Dr. Lisa Barrett talks Atlantic Bubble and COVID-19
Dr. Lisa Barrett talks Atlantic Bubble and COVID-19
