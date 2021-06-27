COVID-19: N.B. reports 1 new case, another record-breaking vaccination day

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick says it’s trending in the right direction, with just one COVID-19 case reported Sunday, and nearly 15,000 people vaccinated the day before.

The new case is in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) involving someone in their 20s and is related to travel.

With nine recoveries reported, the number of active cases in the province is now 25. Four people are hospitalized, including one in ICU.

Meanwhile, 14,938 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered on Saturday — marking the highest number on a Saturday since the vaccine campaign began.

Currently, 77.4 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers aged 12 and older have received their first dose, while 29.3 per cent are fully vaccinated.

All eligible New Brunswickers can book a second dose appointment so long as 28 days have passed since their first dose.

