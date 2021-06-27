Menu

Canada

Woman suffers serious injuries after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 27, 2021 10:26 am
The scene of the collision east of Mavis Road and Eglinton Avenue on Saturday. View image in full screen
The scene of the collision east of Mavis Road and Eglinton Avenue on Saturday. Andrew Collins / Global News

A woman suffered serious injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Saturday, police say.

According to a tweet from the Peel Regional Police Twitter account, emergency crews were called to the area of Mavis Road and Eglinton Avenue at 9:32 p.m.

Police said a woman was taken to hospital with a head injury.

Read more: Motorcyclist dead after crash in Scarborough, police say

Peel paramedics initially told Global News an elderly pedestrian was in critical condition and was taken to a local trauma centre.

However, in an update Sunday morning, a police spokesperson said the victim has serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The spokesperson added that the vehicle involved remained at the scene and no charges are being laid against the driver at this time.

Images from the scene show a sedan with front-end damage, including a partially shattered windshield, at an intersection on Eglinton Avenue just east of Mavis Road.

There is no word on what may have led to the collision.

Peel police’s Major Collision Bureau continues to investigate.

