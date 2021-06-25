Terri Clark and High Valley ready to fire up Stampede Grandstand stage

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Stampede is adding some award-winning, home-grown talent to the 2021 Evening Show at the Grandstand stage.

Canadian country superstar Terri Clark will take the stage every night from July 9-13, before passing the torch on to High Valley.

6:53 Country star Terri Clark honoured Country star Terri Clark honoured – May 14, 2019

Clark, who was born in Medicine Hat and raised in Calgary, says she has fond memories of the Stampede and the pancake breakfasts associated with it.

Story continues below advertisement

“These are my first shows in 18 months and the feelings of nostalgia are at the forefront, as I am truly honored that my end to the pandemic is coming home and playing the Grandstand Show at the Stampede,” Clark said.

“Full circle is real and some things are just meant to be.”

Read more: Calgary Stampede announces lineup for throwback Summer Stage

High Valley will close out the last five days of Stampede starting July 9.

View image in full screen Photo: Getty. Photo: Getty

The band, from the hamlet of La Crete in northern Alberta, has been named Group of the Year twice at the Canadian Country Music Awards and has had several chart-topping singles

“Growing up in Alberta, performing at the Calgary Stampede Grandstand Show has always been on the bucket list,” High Valley’s Brad Rempel said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are so excited to head back home and close out the last five days of the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth!”

The Stampede Evening Show kicks off each night 8 p.m.