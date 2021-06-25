SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Terri Clark and High Valley ready to fire up Stampede Grandstand stage

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted June 25, 2021 6:11 pm
The Calgary Stampede announced country superstars Terri Clark and High Valley will perform on the Grandstand stage on June 25, 2021. View image in full screen
The Calgary Stampede announced country superstars Terri Clark and High Valley will perform on the Grandstand stage on June 25, 2021. Kevin Van Paassen, The Globe and Mail

The Calgary Stampede is adding some award-winning, home-grown talent to the 2021 Evening Show at the Grandstand stage.

Canadian country superstar Terri Clark will take the stage every night from July 9-13, before passing the torch on to High Valley.

Click to play video: 'Country star Terri Clark honoured' Country star Terri Clark honoured
Country star Terri Clark honoured – May 14, 2019

Clark, who was born in Medicine Hat and raised in Calgary, says she has fond memories of the Stampede and the pancake breakfasts associated with it.

Story continues below advertisement

“These are my first shows in 18 months and the feelings of nostalgia are at the forefront, as I am truly honored that my end to the pandemic is coming home and playing the Grandstand Show at the Stampede,” Clark said.

Trending Stories

“Full circle is real and some things are just meant to be.”

Read more: Calgary Stampede announces lineup for throwback Summer Stage

High Valley will close out the last five days of Stampede starting July 9.

High Valley View image in full screen
Photo: Getty. Photo: Getty

The band, from the hamlet of La Crete in northern Alberta, has been named Group of the Year twice at the Canadian Country Music Awards and has had several chart-topping singles

“Growing up in Alberta, performing at the Calgary Stampede Grandstand Show has always been on the bucket list,” High Valley’s Brad Rempel said.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Calgary Stampede: Everything we know about the 2021 event so far

“We are so excited to head back home and close out the last five days of the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth!”

The Stampede Evening Show kicks off each night 8 p.m.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary Stampede tagHigh Valley tagTerri Clark tagcalgary stampede evening show tagcalgary stampede grandstand tagcalgary stampede terri clark high valley taghigh valley stampede tagterri clark stampede tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers