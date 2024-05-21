Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Around 5,000 Calgarians affected by 2nd Shaw outage in May

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted May 21, 2024 2:05 pm
1 min read
Around 5,000 people were affected by a Shaw outage in northwest Calgary on Tuesday, the second outage in May. Rogers and Shaw applications are pictured on a cellphone in Ottawa on Monday, May 9, 2022. View image in full screen
Around 5,000 people were affected by a Shaw outage in northwest Calgary on Tuesday, the second outage in May. Rogers and Shaw applications are pictured on a cellphone in Ottawa on Monday, May 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Around 5,000 people were affected by a Shaw outage in northwest Calgary on Tuesday, the second outage in May.

According to an email from a Rogers Communications spokesperson, the outage was caused by a fibre cut “caused by vandalism” and “suspected theft of copper wire.”

The outage affected the neighbourhoods of Balmoral, Brentwood, Bridgeland, Capitol Hill, Charleswood, Collingwood, Crescent Heights, Hillhurst, Mayfair, Mountview, Mount Pleasant, National, North Haven, Renfrew, Rosemont, Sunnyside and Tuxedo Park.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The spokesperson said the company has contacted local authorities and has technical teams on-site to restore services as soon as possible. However, vandalism-related outages could take three to four times longer to repair depending on the extent of the damage.

The spokesperson also said vandalism-related outages are increasing year over year “at a rapid pace,” and outages have increased by four to five times since 2022.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

This is the second outage in Calgary this month. The last Shaw outage happened on May 6 and affected the Mount Pleasant, Tuxedo Park and Crescent Heights neighbourhoods, as well as other parts of north Calgary.

Around 15,000 customers were impacted by the outage earlier this month.

More on Calgary
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices