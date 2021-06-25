Two men charged after Calgary police seize over $1M in illegal drugs

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police have laid charges against two men after seizing an estimated $1.187 million in illegal drugs earlier this month.

Police said the seizure included more than 11,000 grams of fentanyl, nearly 500 grams of methamphetamine, 200 grams of cocaine, 87 oxycodone pills, along with smaller amounts of heroin, crack cocaine and other unknown substances.

“We know that there is no such thing as a safe street drug,” Supt. Cliff O’Brien said. “This investigation diverted a significant amount of drugs off our streets that had the potential to cause harm to the community.”

"We will continue to target drug traffickers to keep our city safe."

Police have charged Noah Riley Doherty, 18, and Justin Fedoruk, 21, with several drug trafficking charges and possession of the proceeds of crime.

They are scheduled to appear on Friday, July 2 and Friday, June 25, respectively.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be laid in the coming weeks.