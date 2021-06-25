Steinbach woman charged with abducting infant boy, RCMP says

A Steinbach woman is in custody facing kidnapping charges after an incident Thursday night in which a 22-month-old boy was taken from his babysitter’s home, police said.
Steinbach RCMP said the suspect, 56, showed up at the babysitter’s home around 10:50 p.m., and took the boy without permission, before leaving on a bicycle with the child.
Police canvassed the neighbourhood overnight until they found the child, safe, around 8:25 a.m. Friday.
The woman, who was known to the babysitter, is in custody and police said the child was safely reunited with his mother.
