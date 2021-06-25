Menu

Crime

Steinbach woman charged with abducting infant boy, RCMP says

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 25, 2021 11:00 am
RCMP Steinbach detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Steinbach detachment. RCMP

A Steinbach woman is in custody facing kidnapping charges after an incident Thursday night in which a 22-month-old boy was taken from his babysitter’s home, police said.

Steinbach RCMP said the suspect, 56, showed up at the babysitter’s home around 10:50 p.m., and took the boy without permission, before leaving on a bicycle with the child.

Winnipeg man, 84, charged with attempted abduction of girl walking to school

Police canvassed the neighbourhood overnight until they found the child, safe, around 8:25 a.m. Friday.

The woman, who was known to the babysitter, is in custody and police said the child was safely reunited with his mother.

Click to play video: 'RCMP say teen girl kidnapped near Landmark, Man. manages to escape her abductor' RCMP say teen girl kidnapped near Landmark, Man. manages to escape her abductor
RCMP say teen girl kidnapped near Landmark, Man. manages to escape her abductor – Jun 24, 2019

 

