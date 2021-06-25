Fatal two-car crash shuts down Highway 401 eastbound express in Pickering

The Ontario Provincial Police say a two-vehicle collision along the eastbound Highway 401 at Whites Roads in Pickering has killed one person and prompted a closure of the express lanes.
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. Friday when one vehicle was stalled in a live lane and was then rear-ended by another vehicle.
The occupant in the stalled vehicle suffered critical injuries and was treated at the scene. The person died a short time later, Schdmit said.
Ornge air ambulance was forced to land on the highway to transport the person to a trauma centre, Schmidt said.
The collectors lanes were temporarily closed for the air ambulance but have since reopened, OPP said.
Police have shut down the express lanes at Port Union.
Express to collectors will be diverting traffic at Meadowvale.
There are heavy delays in the area.
