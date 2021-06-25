Menu

Traffic

Fatal two-car crash shuts down Highway 401 eastbound express in Pickering

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted June 25, 2021 8:52 am
The scene of a fatal collision on eastbound Highway 401 at Whites Road on June 25, 2021. View image in full screen
The scene of a fatal collision on eastbound Highway 401 at Whites Road on June 25, 2021. Kimberley Fowler / Global News

The Ontario Provincial Police say a two-vehicle collision along the eastbound Highway 401 at Whites Roads in Pickering has killed one person and prompted a closure of the express lanes.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. Friday when one vehicle was stalled in a live lane and was then rear-ended by another vehicle.

The occupant in the stalled vehicle suffered critical injuries and was treated at the scene.  The person died a short time later, Schdmit said.

Ornge air ambulance was forced to land on the highway to transport the person to a trauma centre, Schmidt said.

The collectors lanes were temporarily closed for the air ambulance but have since reopened, OPP said.

Read more: Highway 400 southbound at Finch Avenue reopens after fatal collision

Ornge air ambulance landing on Highway 401 eastbound at Whites Road on June 25, 2021. View image in full screen
Ornge air ambulance landing on Highway 401 eastbound at Whites Road on June 25, 2021. Kimberley Fowler / Global News

Police have shut down the express lanes at Port Union.

Express to collectors will be diverting traffic at Meadowvale.

There are heavy delays in the area.

