Fatal two-car crash shuts down Highway 401 eastbound express in Pickering

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario Provincial Police say a two-vehicle collision along the eastbound Highway 401 at Whites Roads in Pickering has killed one person and prompted a closure of the express lanes.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. Friday when one vehicle was stalled in a live lane and was then rear-ended by another vehicle.

The occupant in the stalled vehicle suffered critical injuries and was treated at the scene. The person died a short time later, Schdmit said.

Ornge air ambulance was forced to land on the highway to transport the person to a trauma centre, Schmidt said.

The collectors lanes were temporarily closed for the air ambulance but have since reopened, OPP said.

Read more: Highway 400 southbound at Finch Avenue reopens after fatal collision

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Ornge air ambulance landing on Highway 401 eastbound at Whites Road on June 25, 2021. Kimberley Fowler / Global News

Police have shut down the express lanes at Port Union.

Express to collectors will be diverting traffic at Meadowvale.

There are heavy delays in the area.

Fatal collision: #Hwy401 eb express near Whites Rd. All eb express lanes blocked from Port Union. Collision occurred at approximately 7:30am, if you observed a red vehicle in the area or have dash cam please call #TorontoOPP at 416-235-4981 pic.twitter.com/sGSOUoHNy7 — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) June 25, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Serious collision #Hwy401 eb express lanes near Whites Rd.

EB express lanes closed at Port Union. Stalled vehicle in a live lane was struck by another vehicle. One driver with critical injuries. Updates to follow pic.twitter.com/7Oc0oDidqI — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) June 25, 2021

UPDATE ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy401 EB express at Whites Rd. Collectors lanes reopened. Reopening time unknown. ^aw pic.twitter.com/tcZKNWnzhQ — OPP GTA Traffic (@OPP_GTATraffic) June 25, 2021

Advertisement