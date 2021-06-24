Highway 400 southbound at Finch Avenue closed after fatal collision

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario Provincial Police say all southbound lanes on Highway 400 at Finch Avenue in Toronto are closed following a fatal collision early Thursday.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the crash happened just south of Finch Avenue and traffic is being diverted off the highway in the area.

Schmidt said the collision involves a transport truck, multiple vehicles and at least one of the vehicles was on fire.

He said there is at least one person dead with multiple others injured.

There are no closures on the northbound side, but there are heavy delays in the area.

The southbound lanes could be closed well into the morning and possibly into early Thursday afternoon.

Fatal collision #Hwy400 SB is closed at Finch Ave due to a multiple vehicle collision south of Finch. Updates to follow pic.twitter.com/wecCz1rWZ9 — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) June 24, 2021