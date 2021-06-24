Menu

Canada

Highway 400 southbound at Finch Avenue closed after fatal collision

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted June 24, 2021 8:12 am
An aerial view of Highway 400 following a fatal collision on June 24, 2021. View image in full screen
An aerial view of Highway 400 following a fatal collision on June 24, 2021. Kimberley Fowler / Global News

The Ontario Provincial Police say all southbound lanes on Highway 400 at Finch Avenue in Toronto are closed following a fatal collision early Thursday.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the crash happened just south of Finch Avenue and traffic is being diverted off the highway in the area.

Schmidt said the collision involves a transport truck, multiple vehicles and at least one of the vehicles was on fire.

Read more: 83-year-old woman dies following Highway 400 crash in Tay Township, Ont.

He said there is at least one person dead with multiple others injured.

There are no closures on the northbound side, but there are heavy delays in the area.

The southbound lanes could be closed well into the morning and possibly into early Thursday afternoon.

