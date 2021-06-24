Montrealers feeling festive as Habs have chance to send Vegas Golden Knights home

Send this page to someone via email

A thick throng of fans was decked out in red, white and blue outside the Bell Centre as the Montreal Canadiens prepared to face the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night for Game 6 of the NHL playoff run.

The crowd was bursting with excitement at the possibility of the Habs eliminating the club from Sin City — and heading to the Stanley Cup final.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante already issued a plea for people to be responsible through the evening, which also happens to coincide with festivities for Quebec’s Fête nationale holiday.

“Tonight I ask for the co-operation of all Montrealers to celebrate passionately but respectfully,” she wrote on social media.

The improbable playoff run along with June 24 celebrations in a city that is gradually reopening from the COVID-19 pandemic means a heavier police presence, too.

Montreal police officers will be in the downtown core during and after the game in case the crowd gathered outside spills onto the streets.

The Canadiens lead the series 3-2 after clinching a victory Tuesday night in Vegas.

— With files from The Canadian Press