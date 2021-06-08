‘It reminds me of 1993′: Montreal celebrates Habs’ four-game sweep against Winnipeg Jets

Send this page to someone via email

Boisterous crowds celebrated the Habs’ series win against the Winnipeg Jets on Monday night after the Montreal Canadiens’ fourth game overtime 3-2 win.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the Bell Centre to watch forward Tyler Toffoli score the winning goal to complete the four-game sweep in their second-round playoff series.

The celebration outside the Bell Centre after the OT winner. Absolute euphoria. #gohabsgo pic.twitter.com/dzxtj30nRx — Dan Spector (@danspector) June 8, 2021

I’m surprised there’s still a roof over the Bell Centre – fans erupted in the loudest cheer after winning in overtime! #gohabsgo pic.twitter.com/ROpOKOr6lU — Gloria Henriquez (@GloriaMTL) June 8, 2021

There are humans inside Peel Pub for the first time since October 2020, and they are happy. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/5LZMDKNE0t — Dan Spector (@danspector) June 8, 2021

Both Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante and Quebec Premier François Legault took to Twitter soon after the match to congratulate the team and highlight goalie Carey Price’s 14 saves as well as right wing Cole Caufield’s winning pass to Toffoli.

“What a beautiful month of June in Quebec,” Legault wrote.

Wow! @CanadiensMTL en 4! Félicitations pour cette magnifique victoire contre les @NHLJets. Bravo à toute l’équipe, et que dire des exploits de Carey Price! Tout simplement magistral. On continue notre route en 3e ronde! #gohabsgo #polmtl — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) June 8, 2021

Et de 8!

Quelle passe de Caufield!

Quel beau mois de juin au Québec!

Amenez Colorado ou Vegas!#gohabsgo — François Legault (@francoislegault) June 8, 2021

Quebec City resident André Lavoie drove to Montreal with his son to watch the game at the Bell Centre. He told Global News he paid almost $5,000 for the tickets.

“I think because of COVID we realized we have only one life and I didn’t want to wait,” Lavoie said.

“I said let’s get to Montreal. We took a chance. A lot of money and a chance. I’m very excited, I think they’re going to win the cup.”

Lavoie said he wanted to relive the moment the Habs last won the Stanley Cup in 1993.

“It reminds me [of 1993], I was with my grandfather. And now I’m with my son,” he said.

Toronto resident Mike Delson told Global News he found the two tickets he purchased for himself and his son last night at 10 p.m., “so we had to get a move on it,” he said.

“It’s a once in a lifetime chance, especially with these times. We had like our own private arena here,” Delson said.

Montreal now awaits the winner between the Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights, who are tied 2-2 with Game 5 set for Tuesday in Denver.

Montreal’s seven-game playoff winning streak is the franchise’s longest since Patrick Roy backstopped the Canadiens to 11 consecutive victories on the way to capturing Canada’s last Cup in 1993.

–with files from the Canadian Press and Gloria Henriquez, Global News