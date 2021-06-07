Montreal Canadiens’ fans on Cloud 9 after Game 3 win over Winnipeg Jets

The Montreal Canadiens have once again dusted the Winnipeg Jets for a third straight game — and are now on the cusp of making it to the third round of the NHL playoffs.
The 5-1 victory prompted a wave of jubilation from fans in Bell Centre, in the city’s streets and online Sunday night.
The North Division’s fourth seed has a 3-0 series lead and is looking for a full sweep Monday night.
“Most of the talking hockey pucks gave the Habs no chance vs. the Maple Leafs and Jets,” one fan wrote. “Bergevin has assembled a historic team of playoff greatness.”
With the bleu, blanc, rouge now one win away from making it to the next round — it means, should they advance, they will welcome a team into Bell Centre from the United States for Round 3.
The federal government is granting a travel exemption to allow the winner of the NHL’s all-Canadian North Division and an American counterpart to cross the border during the third and final rounds of the playoffs.
The NHL’s plan does include COVID-19 rules and protocols that teams and players must abide by, including pre- and post-departure testing whenever teams cross the border.
Quebec Premier François Legault cheekily pointed out that the Habs are nine wins away from hoisting the Stanley Cup.
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante also chimed in, congratulating the Canadiens on their “superb performance” in front of the 2,500 fans at the Bell Centre.
The improbable playoffs run of the Habs saw the team come back to push the favoured Maple Leafs out of a comfortable 3-1 series lead.
With the Jets facing elimination tonight in Game 4 at Bell Centre, Montreal will face the winner of the West Division final between Las Vegas and Colorado in the semifinals if they emerge victorious Monday night.
— With files from The Canadian Press
