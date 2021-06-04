Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
June 4 2021 6:02am
05:43

Paul Brothers loses bet to Mayor Savage, wears Habs jersey for interview

Global News Morning host and Maple Leafs fan Paul Brothers makes good on a bet and wears a Montreal Canadians jersey while interviewing Habs fan Halifax Mayor Mike Savage.

