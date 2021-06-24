Number of Albertans with 1 dose of COVID-19 vaccine continues to creep up as 73 new cases confirmed

Send this page to someone via email

As the number of Albertans who have received one dose of COVID-19 continues to creep up, the province confirmed an additional 73 cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday.

As of Thursday’s update, 71.1 per cent of eligible Albertans have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. That’s an increase of only .08 per cent in a week.

The province needed to hit 70 per cent first-dose coverage for the province to enter Stage 3 of the Open for Summer plan. That benchmark was reached on June 17 with 70.3 per cent of eligible Albertans receiving their first dose.

One additional COVID-19 death was reported by Alberta Health on Thursday. A man in his 70s with comorbidities has died in the Calgary zone.

Alberta’s COVID-19 death toll now sits at 2,293.

On Thursday, there were 1,580 active cases of COVID-19 across the province. Alberta conducted 5,715 tests over the past 24 hours, putting the positivity rate at 1.38 per cent.

The Calgary zone reported 814 active cases of COVID-19, there were 246 in the Edmonton zone, 159 were reported in the Central zone, 70 were in the South zone and the North zone reported 291.

As of June 23, 3,963,419 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered and 33 per cent of eligible Albertans are now considered fully vaccinated.

To date, 231,641 Albertans have contracted COVID-19 and 227,768 have recovered.