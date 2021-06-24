COVID-19: 15 active cases for Peterborough area after second-straight day of no new cases

Send this page to someone via email

For the second-consecutive day, Peterborough Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

In its update at 4:20 p.m., the health unit reported 15 active COVID-19 cases, down from 17 reported on Wednesday afternoon. The health unit serves the City of Peterborough, all municipalities within Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

Of the health unit’s 1,577 cumulative cases since the pandemic began, 1,544 are now deemed resolved — an additional five cases since Wednesday. The resolved cases make up approximately 97.9 per cent of all cases.

The number of variant cases remains at 747. The health unit confirmed its first Delta variant case on June 19. The first confirmed variant case in the health unit’s jurisdiction was reported on Feb. 23.

Story continues below advertisement

Other COVID-19 data for Thursday:

Vaccination

The health unit on Wednesday released its weekly vaccination data, noting 77 per cent of adults and 60 per cent of youth ages 12 to 17 have received their first vaccine dose.

The health unit is hosting additional vaccination clinics in Peterborough County. Upcoming clinics include:

Story continues below advertisement

Friday, June 25: Buckhorn at the Buckhorn Community Centre

Saturday, June 26: Apsley at the North Kawartha Community Centre

A walk-in, pop-up clinic for youth ages 12-17 and their families will be held on Saturday, June 26 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Evinrude Centre/Healthy Planet Arena in Peterborough. First doses will be administered — youth will receive the Pfizer vaccine.

All vaccination appointments must be made via the provincial call centre at 1-833-943-3900, available daily 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., or any time online. Clinics are being run at the Evinrude Centre/Healthy Planet Arena and the Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

First dose ONLY walk in clinic is being held at the Evinrude Centre on June 26! Young people and families are invited to show up and get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. No appointment needed! Learn more about this walk in clinic at https://t.co/4vwKlHjEoJ pic.twitter.com/7tqE9f8VSd — Ptbo Public Health (@Ptbohealth) June 23, 2021

The following Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccine to eligible recipients:

Story continues below advertisement

Aylmer Street Pharmacy, 296 Aylmer St. N. (in Above and Beyond)

Costco Pharmacy, 485 The Parkway

Charlotte Care Pharmacy, 270 Charlotte St. Unit 100

Keene Drug Mart, 1105 Heritage Line in Keene

Havelock Pharmacy, 44 Ottawa St. W. in Havelock

High St. Guardian, 815 High St.

Loblaw Pharmacy, 400 Lansdowne St. E.

Loblaw Pharmacy, 230 George St. N. (inside No Frills Grocery)

Medical Centre Pharmacy, 707 Charlotte St.

Pharmasave The Clinic Pharmacy at 26 Hospital Dr.

Rexall Pharmacy, 85 George St. N.

Rexall Pharmacy, 1154 Chemong Rd.

Rx Drug Mart, 16 Grand Road in Campbellford

Sherbrooke Heights Pharmacy, 1625 Sherbrooke St. W.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 971 Chemong Rd.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 250 Charlotte St.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 741 Lansdowne St. W.

Shoppers Simply Pharmacy, 361 George St. N.

Sobeys Pharmacy, 1200 Lansdowne St. W.

The Medical Shoppe, 860 Chemong Road

Walmart, 1002 Chemong Rd.

Walmart Pharmacy, 950 Lansdowne St. W.

Westmount Pharmacy, 1293 Clonsilla Ave.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

Story continues below advertisement