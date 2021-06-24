Canada June 24 2021 3:46pm 00:51 COVID-19: Ontario Premier Doug Ford gets 2nd Astra Zeneca vaccine shot Ontario Premier Doug Ford was all smiles as he got his second dose of the Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine Thursday morning. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7978459/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7978459/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?