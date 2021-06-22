COVID-19: Peterborough Public Health to mix mRNA vaccines due to Pfizer delay; youth clinic Saturday

Peterborough Public Health is advising that adults who book a first or second dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine will be guaranteed a second mRNA dose — but the health unit cannot guarantee a specific vaccine.

The announcement comes as the health unit was informed of delays in shipping of the Pfizer vaccine. The health unit says it can’t guarantee a specific mRNA vaccine, but it will be either Moderna or Pfizer.

The delay will impact the health unit’s mass vaccination clinics this week. However, the exception will be youth ages 12 to 17. The adjustment means Pfizer doses can be reserved for youth aged 12 to 17, as this is the only vaccine currently approved for this age group, the health unit reports.

“Locally, our shipment of Pfizer has been delayed and as such we are closely monitoring our supply and will be providing Moderna as the primary vaccine at upcoming clinics,” said Dr. Rosana Salvaterra, medical officer of health. “We are no longer in a position to match first and second doses.

“The good news is that it is safe to mix mRNA vaccines, and with this greater flexibility, this will help us provide second doses more quickly.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "The good news is that it is safe to mix mRNA vaccines, and with this greater flexibility, this will help us provide second doses more quickly."

On Sunday, June 20, the health unit opened up 17,500 new vaccination appointments. As of Tuesday morning, there were still 10,000 appointments available for area clinics, the health unit stated on Tuesday afternoon.

Youth pop-up clinic

A youth pop-up vaccination clinic for youth ages 12 to 17 and their families will be held this Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. at the Evinrude Centre on Monaghan Road. No appointment is required, however, you must be a resident of Peterborough, Peterborough City, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation or Hiawatha First Nation.

As of June 21, anyone who received their first dose of an mRNA vaccine on or before May 9 can book for their second dose of an mRNA vaccine at mass vaccination clinics, pharmacies and primary care providers.

During the week of June 28 (exact date to be determined), the province will open up second doses to all residents age 18 and older who have received a first dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. To be eligible, second-dose appointments must be booked at least 28 days after your first dose appointment. Residents who are booking a first-dose appointment will be able to book a first and second dose at a 28-day interval.

