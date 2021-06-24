Barrie’s Harvie Road/Big Bay Point Road crossing at Hwy 400 opens

Send this page to someone via email

The crossing that connects Harvie Road with Big Bay Point Road across Highway 400 in Barrie, Ont., opens Thursday night.

The project was designed and built over the past four years to reduce traffic congestion in Barrie’s south end.

“This is such a big day for Barrie,” Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman said in a statement.

“For years traffic congestion on Mapleview and in the fast-growing south end of the city has been a problem, and this bridge is one of the solutions. One of council’s priorities was making it easier to get around the city and today we get to celebrate a new way to get from east to west across the south end of Barrie.”

The bridge has five lanes for vehicle traffic, two separate lanes for bicycles and two sidewalks for pedestrians. It has been built to support growth and to give businesses and residents diverse travel options.