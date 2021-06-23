Fire crews respond to blaze at Stony Plain’s Westridge Curling Club

Thick, black smoke filled the sky over Stony Plain on Wednesday night, where the local curling rink go up in flames.
The Town of Stony Plain asked people to avoid the area near the Westridge Curling Club after a fire broke out, but that didn’t stop curious onlookers from gathering to see what was happening.
In a Facebook post before 7 p.m., the town said the fire department was on scene in the community west of Edmonton and further details would be released later.
Westridge Curling Club goes up in flames in Stony Plain, Alta
Mayor William Choy said he was sad to see the four-sheet curling facility up in flames, noting he has “many fond memories” there.
Trending Stories
The Westridge Curling Club was built in 1958, according to its website, and served both the town and the surrounding Parkland County.
More to come…
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments