Fire

Fire crews respond to blaze at Stony Plain’s Westridge Curling Club

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted June 23, 2021 9:15 pm
Thick, black smoke and flames shot into the sky over Stony Plain, Alta. Wednesday night, when the four-sheet Westridge Curling Club caught fire.

Thick, black smoke filled the sky over Stony Plain on Wednesday night, where the local curling rink go up in flames.

The Town of Stony Plain asked people to avoid the area near the Westridge Curling Club after a fire broke out, but that didn’t stop curious onlookers from gathering to see what was happening.

The Westridge Curling Club on fire in Stony Plain, Alta. on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. View image in full screen
The Westridge Curling Club on fire in Stony Plain, Alta. on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Courtesy: Jessi Bignell

In a Facebook post before 7 p.m., the town said the fire department was on scene in the community west of Edmonton and further details would be released later.

Click to play video: 'Westridge Curling Club goes up in flames in Stony Plain, Alta' Westridge Curling Club goes up in flames in Stony Plain, Alta
Westridge Curling Club goes up in flames in Stony Plain, Alta

Mayor William Choy said he was sad to see the four-sheet curling facility up in flames, noting he has “many fond memories” there.

The Westridge Curling Club was built in 1958, according to its website, and served both the town and the surrounding Parkland County.

More to come…

