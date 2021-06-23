Fire crews respond to blaze at Stony Plain’s Westridge Curling Club

Send this page to someone via email

Thick, black smoke filled the sky over Stony Plain on Wednesday night, where the local curling rink go up in flames.

The Town of Stony Plain asked people to avoid the area near the Westridge Curling Club after a fire broke out, but that didn’t stop curious onlookers from gathering to see what was happening.

View image in full screen The Westridge Curling Club on fire in Stony Plain, Alta. on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Courtesy: Jessi Bignell

In a Facebook post before 7 p.m., the town said the fire department was on scene in the community west of Edmonton and further details would be released later.

Mayor William Choy said he was sad to see the four-sheet curling facility up in flames, noting he has “many fond memories” there.

The Westridge Curling Club was built in 1958, according to its website, and served both the town and the surrounding Parkland County.

