Crime

Drugs, guns off streets of Manitoba resort town after RCMP bust

By Skylar Peters Global News
Posted June 23, 2021 11:21 am
Drugs, guns off streets of Manitoba resort town after RCMP bust - image View image in full screen
RCMP

Two Manitobans are in police custody, and guns and drugs are off the streets of a popular vacation destination after a bust by RCMP last week.

On June 18, RCMP say Mounties from the Powerview detachment carried out a pair of search warrants on a property in Hillside Beach and a vehicle.

Police say officers found a number of loaded weapons, including a submachine gun, as well as ammunition, meth, other drugs and cash.

Read more: RCMP lay arson charges in Sagkeeng First Nation house fire

Felicia Joseph, 37, and Matthew Dueck, 36, both of Hillside Beach, were arrested and charged with over a dozen crimes between them.

They remain in custody.

Hillside Beach is located between Grand and Victoria beaches on the eastern shores of Lake Winnipeg, around 100 kilometres north of the city.

Click to play video: 'Suspected killer Eric Wildman handed 2 charges by police, more expected' Suspected killer Eric Wildman handed 2 charges by police, more expected
Suspected killer Eric Wildman handed 2 charges by police, more expected
