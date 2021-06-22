Menu

Crime

RCMP lay arson charges in Sagkeeng First Nation house fire

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 22, 2021 4:52 pm
RCMP have charged a man with arson in connection with this house fire on Sagkeeng First Nation. View image in full screen
RCMP have charged a man with arson in connection with this house fire on Sagkeeng First Nation. Manitoba RCMP

A 44-year-old man is in custody facing arson charges after a house fire on Sagkeeng First Nation just after midnight Monday.

Powerview RCMP were called to the blaze, on Highway 11, around 12: 15 a.m., and found the house completely engulfed in flames. Two men who had been inside when the fire started had been able to escape unharmed, police said.

Read more: Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service calls string of early-morning garbage bin fires ‘suspicious’

A suspect was arrested at the scene, and faces two counts of arson and two counts of arson with disregard for human life.

RCMP continue to investigate, along with the Office of the Fire Commissioner.

Click to play video: 'Church burns to the ground in St. Theresa Point after Easter Sunday mass' Church burns to the ground in St. Theresa Point after Easter Sunday mass
Church burns to the ground in St. Theresa Point after Easter Sunday mass – Apr 5, 2021
