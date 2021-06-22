RCMP lay arson charges in Sagkeeng First Nation house fire

Send this page to someone via email

A 44-year-old man is in custody facing arson charges after a house fire on Sagkeeng First Nation just after midnight Monday.

Powerview RCMP were called to the blaze, on Highway 11, around 12: 15 a.m., and found the house completely engulfed in flames. Two men who had been inside when the fire started had been able to escape unharmed, police said.

A suspect was arrested at the scene, and faces two counts of arson and two counts of arson with disregard for human life.

RCMP continue to investigate, along with the Office of the Fire Commissioner.

